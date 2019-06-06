|
HAMPTON BEACH - Thomas Joseph "Tom" Doyle, of Hampton Beach, N.H. and Jupiter, Fla., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
