Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
820 Central Rd
Rye Beach, NH
View Map

Thomas J. Hamilton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREENLAND – Thomas J. Hamilton, Jr., 84, of Greenland, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was the devoted husband of Catherine A. (Fawson) Hamilton, a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and a proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and 25-year passenger transportation professional with Greyhound Bus Lines known as the singing bus driver.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 820 Central Rd., Rye Beach. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the Greenland Veterans Association, Inc., c/o Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 13, Greenland, NH 03840.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Tom's memorial website, see a more complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now