PORTSMOUTH - Thomas J. McCann, 'Mucca,' 70, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Tom was born in Portsmouth on May 20, 1950 son of the late Doris Catalino and John McCann.



Tom is survived by his longtime companion Ann Goulet and her family, a stepbrother and stepsister, Paul Brake and Donna Welch, and many cousins, nieces, nephews.



A self-described, "Puddle Dock Angel," he grew up in Portsmouth, graduating from St. Patrick School, Portsmouth High School and the apprentice program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he retired. Tom "Gramp" enjoyed fishing, fireworks and attending as many sporting events, both little league and high school, as he could and was a big fan of all of the New England teams.



Special thank you to Beacon Hospice for assisting in his care and to his caregivers, Ryan, Sue, Tom and Terri.



Services will be private and burial with his late mother will take place in Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth.







