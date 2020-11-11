1/2
Thomas J. Vaughan
RYE - Thomas J. "Tom" Vaughan, of Rye, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a long, full and happy life. Tom was born on September 30, 1928 to Michael and Marie Vaughan in Somerville, Mass.

In 1946 he graduated from St John's Cambridge. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Army in post-war Japan.

Tom was a graduate of the American Television Institute in electrical engineering and became a renowned expert in microwave systems and television transmission. He built his company, Micro Communications, Inc. in Manchester, N.H. In 1994 he earned the prestigious Engineering Achievement Award from the National Association of Broadcasters. Tom also served on the Federal Communications Commission Advisory Board for high-definition television.

In 1952, he and Elaine Jean Saltzman, of Somerville, were wed. They raised three children: Deborah Vaughan-Gowen of Philadelphia, Pa.; Karen Vaughan of Manchester, N.H.; and Cheryl Vaughan Forster of Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 1979, he married Barbara Curtis of Haverhill, Mass., and Tom welcomed her daughter, Sharon (Curtis) Spaulding (David Smith) of Fresno, Calif., into the family.

After selling his business, he and Barbara traveled the world and split their time between Rye, N.H. and Naples, Fla., golfing and hosting special family visits.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, and his wife of 37 years Barbara (Curtis) of Rye, N.H. Also deceased are Elaine, his first wife, his sister Mary Donovan of Waltham, Mass.; brothers John Vaughan of Newmarket, N.H.; George Vaughan of Louisville, Ky.; and sister Teressa Passinissi of Danvers, Mass.

Tom loved all of his blended family. He is survived by daughters Deborah, Karen, and Cheryl, and Sharon. He is also survived by three younger brothers; Francis (Terresa) Vaughan of Arlington, Mass.; Joseph (Marlene) Vaughan of Twin Mountain, N.H., and Lawrence (Marilyn) Vaughan of Sun City Center, Fla., as well as his grandchildren Emily Gowen (Peter Erikson) of Philadelphia; Glen Forster of NYC; Weston Forster of Salt Lake City, Garth (Christina) Spaulding of San Francisco and Bree (Jonas) Wilber of Fresno, as well as his five great-grandchildren (Griffin, Londen, Brighton, Rowyn, and Lyra Bella) and many nieces and nephews and their loving families.

Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The American Heart Association or Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Tom's memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 11, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
