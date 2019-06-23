NEWMARKET, N.H. – Thomas M. Lovering, 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 following a brief illness.



Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Feb. 21, 1955 to Richard Lovering Sr. and Elizabeth Sheldon Lovering.



He is survived by his mother Elizabeth, brothers Robert J. Lovering and wife Terry Towle, Andrew D. Lovering and wife Kathi, a sister in law Janise Lovering, as well as several nieces and nephews. Tom also helped raise two young girls, Michele and Maria Zoph, for 28 years



Tom was predeceased by his father Richard W. Lovering Sr.; and his brother Richard W. Lovering Jr.



Tom was an employee of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was a graduate of the Robert W. Traip Academy and also graduated from the apprenticeship program as a pipe fitter.



In his free time, Tom enjoyed target practice shooting with his friends and family, and the occasional hunting trip. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles and driving fast cars.



SERVICES: There will be a celebration of Tom's life Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Cape Neddick Baptist Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the . Online condolences can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.



Online condolences can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.