ELIOT, Maine - Thomas Schuyler Ingle, loving son, brother, father, and grandfather died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in a boating accident in Brave Boat Harbor, York, Maine. Tom was born in Ottawa, Kansas May 12, 1953, son of Thomas E. and Marjorie Wagner Ingle.
Tom graduated from Wichita High School East and came to New England in his early 20s.
Tom was voted number one best dance partner by all who had the chance to kick up their feet with him and World Champion ice cream eater by his kids. He was most likely to light up a room with his beautiful spirit or stay in bed battling depression. He always stayed focused and in the present moment for his grandkids. He loved to sing, play his violin and guitar, and never met a stranger. He built beautiful spaces with a hammer and nails. Tom enjoyed arguing the other side just for fun. He practiced Aikido for decades, had the greenest thumb and a fantastic fedora collection. He will be greatly missed by many.
"Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are great because of their passion." Martha Graham.
Tom is survived by his children Jasmine Inglesmith (David Anderson), Schuyler Ingle (Maya Hernandez), Steven Knapp (Julia Berazneva); grandchildren Solon Anderson, Nigella Anderson, Quince Anderson, Lyra Knapp, and Shaniqua Schladt; siblings Freda (Don) Briggs, Elaine (Joe) DeMay, Lisa (Kirk) Kinkead, Philip (Lorraine) Ingle; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials for the grandchildren's higher education fund may be sent through the Memorial page tomingle.org. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine assisted with arrangements.
Tom graduated from Wichita High School East and came to New England in his early 20s.
Tom was voted number one best dance partner by all who had the chance to kick up their feet with him and World Champion ice cream eater by his kids. He was most likely to light up a room with his beautiful spirit or stay in bed battling depression. He always stayed focused and in the present moment for his grandkids. He loved to sing, play his violin and guitar, and never met a stranger. He built beautiful spaces with a hammer and nails. Tom enjoyed arguing the other side just for fun. He practiced Aikido for decades, had the greenest thumb and a fantastic fedora collection. He will be greatly missed by many.
"Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are great because of their passion." Martha Graham.
Tom is survived by his children Jasmine Inglesmith (David Anderson), Schuyler Ingle (Maya Hernandez), Steven Knapp (Julia Berazneva); grandchildren Solon Anderson, Nigella Anderson, Quince Anderson, Lyra Knapp, and Shaniqua Schladt; siblings Freda (Don) Briggs, Elaine (Joe) DeMay, Lisa (Kirk) Kinkead, Philip (Lorraine) Ingle; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials for the grandchildren's higher education fund may be sent through the Memorial page tomingle.org. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine assisted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.