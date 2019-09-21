Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Timothy Hickey

Timothy Hickey Obituary
ROCHESTER – Timothy Hickey, 58, of Rochester, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at his home.

Born in Concord, N.H., on Dec. 30, 1960, he was the son of Mark and Adeline Hickey.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Hickey and his fiancée, Jillian Gori, of Concord, N.H.; daughter, Ashley Hickey of Allston, Mass.; brother, Brian Hickey and his wife Patti Hickey, and their children Ethan and Mark, of Littleton, Colo.; and partner, Tonya Theriault and her son Damien Dubay of Eliot, Maine.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mark and Adeline Hickey of Gorham, N.H.

He enjoyed being active, participating in racquetball and golf leagues for many years, and, in doing so, made many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed being outdoors, whether by boat, jet-ski, snowmobile, or motorcycle. He spent many summers on Ossipee Lake soaking in the sun and getting up at the crack of dawn for water skiing, tubing, knee boarding, and wakeboarding.

He worked for PSNH for 34 years, from which he retired at age 55 and used that time to enjoy all of his favorite hobbies.

SERVICES: Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery, Maine. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home in Kittery, Maine. As Tim was a survivor of prostate cancer, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Hickey family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019
