STRATHAM - Timothy, "Tim," J. Dubuque, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 63 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Tim was born on Dec.4, 1953 in Hanover, N.H. to Shelia and James Dubuque. On Oct. 6, 1991, he married Heidi J. Kirk. They were married for 29 years and together they raised their son, Parker.
Tim was a free spirit who loved nature, spending much of his free time fishing and kayaking. He was a caring man, who put the well being of others before himself and was always willing to reach out to lend a hand. Tim was a devoted employee at Great Bay Community College and worked there for many years.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, James. He is survived by his wife Heidi, his son Parker, his mother Shelia, his brothers Michael and Terry, and other family and friends.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Portsmouth Country Club Lower Deck, Greenland, N.H. on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Face covering will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the NH SPCA or NH Fish and Game would be welcome.
An online guestbook is available to leave Tim's family a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com