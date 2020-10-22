1/1
Timothy J. Dubuque
1956 - 2020
STRATHAM - Timothy, "Tim," J. Dubuque, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 63 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Tim was born on Dec.4, 1953 in Hanover, N.H. to Shelia and James Dubuque. On Oct. 6, 1991, he married Heidi J. Kirk. They were married for 29 years and together they raised their son, Parker.

Tim was a free spirit who loved nature, spending much of his free time fishing and kayaking. He was a caring man, who put the well being of others before himself and was always willing to reach out to lend a hand. Tim was a devoted employee at Great Bay Community College and worked there for many years.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, James. He is survived by his wife Heidi, his son Parker, his mother Shelia, his brothers Michael and Terry, and other family and friends.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Portsmouth Country Club Lower Deck, Greenland, N.H. on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Face covering will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the NH SPCA or NH Fish and Game would be welcome.

An online guestbook is available to leave Tim's family a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
October 22, 2020
USAF Fuels Spec. 1976 Barkdale AFB, La.
October 20, 2020
I had the honor of knowing Tim first as a coworker and then friend. We shared many great times together both in and out of work, and it was tough to hear about the loss of such a great man. He will always be remembered and my thoughts are with the family.
John Mannarini
Friend
October 19, 2020
I worked with Tim for many years and always enjoyed his sense of humor and laid back style. He added joy to our lives, especially at our Hawaiian parties! I'm so sorry for your sudden loss. My thoughts are with you.
Sharon Cronin
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Heidi,
I am so sorry about the loss of your husband. I also love to fish and would have loved to have had a chance to share stories with him. I pray that in heaven he always has a tight line and has a chance to catch all the big ones that got away. It would be nice if I could get some trout stocked in the pond at 4-H Camp Middlesex in his honor . Nice if we could teach some kids to fish in his memory. My heart goes out to you and may God comfort you in your time of great sadness.
So sorry,
Larry Couture
Larry Couture
Friend
October 19, 2020
Tim was a wonderful coworker who was always willing to help. It is a loss to our whole college community. My thoughts are with your family.
Deanna Friedman
Coworker
October 18, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss.. my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Cindy Lahaye
Classmate
October 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I have had the pleasure of working at the college with Tim for many years and will always remember him fondly.
Joan Montini
Coworker
October 17, 2020
Heidi & Parker,
You're both in my thoughts & prayers over the loss of Tim. Tim was always very kind and attentive person. I will always remember him fondly.bMay he rest in peace.
Leigh Burley
Friend
October 17, 2020
Oh Heidi, my heart is breaking for you and Parker. Please know I am thinking of you both at this very sad time.
Liz Billings-Fouhy
Coworker
October 17, 2020
My love goes out to you, Heidi & Parker. You know how I loved Tim in life, and now my heart will miss him in our lives as we continue on. You know also of the faith that Hilarie and I share; it is to this that we hold the hope of seeing our loved ones in the presense of God, and it to Him that we are praying always for your blessing, and now for Gods' peace.
Allan Dawson
Family
October 17, 2020
I served with "Sgt." Tim in the USAF in 1977-79. We kept in touch ever since. So many stories and always great times. His memory will live on for the many who knew and loved him.He will always be a valued friend, competitor,and patriot. He shared his love of sports witheveryone. Heidi, Parker, please know you are in our thoughts during this time.
Carlos and Victoria Perez
Military
October 16, 2020
Heidi and Parker, thinking of you both during this difficult time. Sending you both thoughts for healing and peace. Love, Jenny, Kevin, and Sophie Bourgeois
Jenny Bourgeois
Friend
October 16, 2020
Heidi I do not even know what to say I am so sorry and so sad for you. Know that you will be in my thoughts and prayers wish I could be there for you.
Carol Keyes
Friend
October 16, 2020
Dear Heidi and Parker, I was saddened to hear of Tim’s passing. I’m sure he will be sorely missed. Stay strong and keep the good memories. Please except my deepest condolences.
Amy Bernstein
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Timothy, my husband and rode our motorcycle through Lyme on the 10th and then I read you died on the 10th. I went to grade school with you and Michael. God Bless your wife and son. May you rest in peace.
Darlene (jenkins) Johnson
Classmate
October 16, 2020
Heidi and Parker,
Joe and I send our deepest condolences. Joe always enjoyed playing cards with Tim and I enjoyed conversing with him when I visited. He was never too busy to say hello.
Patricia and Joseph Carleton
Patricia Carleton
Friend
