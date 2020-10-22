Heidi,

I am so sorry about the loss of your husband. I also love to fish and would have loved to have had a chance to share stories with him. I pray that in heaven he always has a tight line and has a chance to catch all the big ones that got away. It would be nice if I could get some trout stocked in the pond at 4-H Camp Middlesex in his honor . Nice if we could teach some kids to fish in his memory. My heart goes out to you and may God comfort you in your time of great sadness.

So sorry,

Larry Couture



Friend