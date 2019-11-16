Home

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church
1 Lowell St.
Seabrook Beach, NH
View Map

Tom Dolan

Tom Dolan Obituary
SARALAND, Ala. - Tom Dolan, 62, of Saraland, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1956 in Holden, Mass., a son of the late William V. and Jacquelyn (Whitcomb) Dolan, Jr.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Monique; daughters, Taylor and Mackenzie; son-in-law, Brett; grandson, Bryce; brothers Garrett (Kathy), John (Debra), James (Som), and J. Michael; sisters Catherine (Jeff) Carlisle, Anne Dolan-Leonard, and Mary (Andrew) Sawyer; mother-in-law Paulette Girard; brothers-in-law Marc (Martha) Girard and Guy (Tammy) Girard; sisters-in-law, Gisele (Robert) Leone, and Danielle (Jeff) McAuliffe; 33 nieces and nephews; aunts; and many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by brothers, Paul and William, and father-in-law Albert Girard.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church, 1 Lowell St., Seabrook Beach, N.H. Burial will follow in Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham, N.H. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, N.H. No flowers please. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com for donation information, to read Tom's complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019
