|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Toni Marconi, 94, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre.
Born in Farmington, Maine on Sept. 9, 1925 she was the daughter of John and Rose (Keaty) Carville and was a resident of Portsmouth for most of her life.
Toni and her late husband Joseph owned and operated Marconi's Market on South Street for 25 years. Toni was well known for her lobster rolls. She was a member of the Daughters of Italy and Corpus Christi Parish.
Survivors include her daughters Nancy Lemos, Mary Ann Routhier and husband Butch, Shirley-Jo Marconi, and Annetta Marconi, grandchildren Aaron Marconi, Cindy Weeks, Jason Lemos, Jared Lemos, Ryan Marconi, Michael Routhier and Christine Nelson, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Lawrence Carville and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her grandson Christopher, brother John and sister Betty.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Edgewood Centre Recreation Fund, 928 South Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020