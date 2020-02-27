|
|
EXETER - Trudy Batchelder, 94, died on Monday, February 24, 2020 at E.P. Barka Assisted Living in Brentwood. She was born in Northwood, the daughter of the late Ray and Lucena Smith.
Trudy grew up in Northwood, and was a longtime resident of Exeter and Stratham. She was an active volunteer at the Clothes Attic at the Stratham Community Church, a member of the Red Hats, the Unity Club, the Winnicutt Grange, a longtime member of the Exeter United Methodist Church, and a wonderful mother.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George Batchelder who died in 1994. She is survived by four daughters, Sandra Plante and her husband Emil of Fremont, Diane Robinson and her husband Wayne of Brentwood, Karen Batchelder and her husband Jeffrey Gurrier of Hampton Falls, Susan Frotton and her husband Randy of Newmarket; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Trudy's honor to Rockingham VNA and Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020