HAMPTON FALLS – Verna I. Pevear, 66, of Hampton Falls, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Exeter Hospital.
She was born in Exeter, Nov. 13, 1953, a daughter of the late Charles and Verna (Eaton) Pevear.
She was a graduate of Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1973.
Ms. Pevear worked for the former Seacoast Health Center in Hampton for a brief time, at Exeter Footwear from 1974 to 1987, Adams Russell Maycom Amp from 1987 to 1998 and later at Exeter Hospital as a dietary aid.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Lawrence in 1984, Charles Jr., in 1995 and Charlotte in 1996.
She leaves her companion, John Connelly, niece, Nancy Pevear, and nephews, Michael and Mark Pevear.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be mandatory. Services will be private with burial in the Nason Cemetery, Hampton Falls. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Verna's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 23 to May 26, 2020