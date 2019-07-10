|
KITTERY, Maine - Vicki Jean Eaton, 66, of Kittery, Maine and Venice, Fla. passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Vicki was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on July 8, 1953 to Donald and Sylvia Eaton. She was predeceased by her father Donald and survived by her husband Alan Lipsky, mother Sylvia, brother Alan and wife Brenda, daughter Rebecca Flaherty Bosch and husband Shilo, stepson Justin Lipsky and wife Jackie, grandchildren Kira, Annalissa, Hailey, Adrian, Audra, Anna-Kate and beloved dog Benji.
Vicki worked 31 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
A graduate of Portsmouth H.S. 1970, Vicki enjoyed Bingo, spending time with grandkids, walking Benji to visit friends in Venice and lilacs.
She didn't let MS get her down, remaining positive, even labeled the "good Vicki" by her medical staff.
Vicki will be missed and with heavy hearts we say goodbye. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National M.S. Society in her name.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019