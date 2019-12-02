|
MIDDLETON - Vicki S. Workman, 61, of Middleton and formerly of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully after a long battle of cancer on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Wentworth – Douglass Hospital in Dover. She was born and raised in Portsmouth, N.H. to the late John and Mary (Caswell) Workman.
Vicki was a graduate of Portsmouth Sr. High School.
She was formerly employed for over 27 years for Timberland and more recently at the National Passport Center in Portsmouth.
Vicki was definitely an outgoing person, she enjoyed skiing, spending time at her summer home in Roxbury, Maine, which was her "Happy Place", floating on the lake and especially enjoying a good glass of wine. Known for her Jello shots, Vicki loved hosting summer parties and holiday gatherings and wherever she went, she was the life of the party.
Survivors include her beloved partner, Charles "Chip" Bousquin of Middleton, N.H.; sisters, Donna Murray (Tom) of Epsom, N.H., Charlene Westeen (Dave) of Las Vegas, Nev., Jill Smith of Lancaster, S.C., Lisa Workman of Troy, N.H., and Sharon Workman (Albie) of Andover, N.H.; many nieces and nephews. Vicki is also survived by her fur babies, Holy Terra and Mad Max. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Allen Smith and her fur babies, Casper, Shadow and Roxbury.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cocheco Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Cross Rd., Dover, NH 03820. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019