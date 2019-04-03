PORTSMOUTH - Victor J. Berube, SSgt USAF Retired, 88, of Portsmouth, husband of Jeannine (Lacroix) Berube, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, after losing his courageous battle to Parkinson's disease. He was born on December 5, 1930 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Roseanna (Dancause) Berube.



Victor proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired in 1971 after 20 years of service, and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, in Shop 31, retiring in 1985. In his retirement years, he worked at the Dinnerhorn and Bratskellar Restaurant until the age of 74.



Victor was a member of the Frank E. Booma Post 6, American Legion in Portsmouth and enjoyed playing cards and socializing with his fellow veterans. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, watching every game from Spring Training through the World Series.



Besides his wife of 60 years, Jeannine, survivors include his children, Brenda Berube-Patterson (Brian) of Sanbornville, Cynthia House (Timothy) of Portsmouth, and Jeannette Berube of Dover; two grandchildren, Jeremiah Boulard and Austin House; one great-grandson, Hunter Boulard; and a sister, Lawrencia Trahan, of Tyngsborough, Mass. He was predeceased by brothers Henry, Wilfred and Robert and sisters Jeannette, Claire and Cecille.



SERVICES: The family will welcome guests on Sunday, April 7, from 4-6 p.m. at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. There will be a brief American Legion service beginning at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H. on April 29 at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820, or Easter Seals NH Activity Fund, 157 Portsmouth Ave., Suite 5, Stratham, NH 03885. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary