PORTSMOUTH - Victor Philip Buzdon was born Oct. 17, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio to Croatian-immigrant parents, Joseph and Mary (Grbac) Buzdon whose spirit and work ethic he embraced.
Loyal to his country of birth, Victor enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War conflict. Following his honorable discharge and profiting from the G.I. bill, Victor graduated from the University of Dayton as an Electrical Engineer. Over the years he worked in various capacities across the private and public sectors, eventually finishing his career as a Civil Engineer at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Gwinn, Mich.
Victor and his wife Jane (Pelissier) met in Milwaukee, Wisc. and were married in 1965. Their 55 years of marriage had them living as Peace Corps volunteers in Malaysia, and upon return to the U.S. residing in Madison, Wisc., Rochester, Minn., Marquette, Mich., and Portsmouth, N.H.
Victor exhibited kindness and exemplary behavior to his life's contacts and encouraged his children to model his discipline and determination, directing them, "Don't go easy on yourself" and "Be a problem solver." He exemplified that behavior by finding creative solutions to fix anything and was captured on camera by the local Portsmouth newspaper as he removed snow from the roof of his house during a winter storm.
Victor was physically fit, enjoying downhill and cross-country skiing and tennis into his 80s. He had a mischievous sense of humor and was often a willing participant in his children's antics as they, and his wife, were his favorite audience.
Victor's three children, Molly (Brian) Amend, Amy (Tom) Hall and Ben (Nadja Blomkvist) carry on his traits. He was further blessed by five grandchildren, Nathan, Zachary, Katharine, Julia, and Axel who were welcomed by their Papa into his home during numerous visits.
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Victor died in the presence of his loving wife Jane at Bellamy Fields, Dover, N.H. where he was appreciated for his captivating smile and personable nature. His traits of steadfastness, patience and persistence permeated his life.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Victor is survived by his sister Rose Mullen; sisters-in-law Mary (Gary) Aho and Susan Pelissier; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Buzdon; sister Mary Buzdon Brent; brothers-in-law William Mullen, William Brent and William Pelissier; and in-laws Paul and Ella Pelissier.
No services will presently be conducted. A memorial gathering will be held during a summer month.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020