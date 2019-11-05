|
WRENTHAM, Mass. - Victoria Margarita Filosa, age 98, a longtime resident of Wrentham, Mass., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Springs at Lake Pointe Woods Nursing Home in Sarasota, Fla. She was the wife of her devoted husband, Frank Gennaro Filosa, who passed away in 1986.
Victoria was born in Franklin, Mass., on December 17, 1920 to the late Natalino and Celide Bartolomei. She was a graduate of the public schools in Franklin, Mass., and lived in the Wrentham-Franklin area most of her life with a working hiatus in York, Maine, where she and her husband owned and operated Filosa and Son's Market from 1959-1970. After returning to Wrentham in 1970, she was employed in the accounting department of the L.G. Balfour Company in Attleboro from 1971–1984.
Victoria, a Christian, was principled, protective and true. She spent many hours of her day happily working in her flower gardens, and tending the landscape of her Sheldonville acreage. She adored her grandchildren, spent many vacations on Martha's Vineyard, enjoyed her home, reading, opera, the Four Tenors, decorating and was deeply fond of the family pets. As an avid Patriots fan, she seldom missed any of their games.
Victoria is survived by her sisters, Clara White of Wrentham and Rose Bertoni of Franklin; her three devoted children, Philip Filosa and his wife Jane of Sarasota Florida, Frank Filosa of Hales Location, New Hampshire, and Laurie Ann Smillie and her husband Ian of Indian Head Park, Illinois. She was also blessed with four loving grandchildren, Justin Filosa of Malden, Massachusetts, Frank Lockom of Chicago, Illinois, and Alexandra Trevino and Isabella Smillie, as well as two dear great-grandchildren, Elsa and Marcus Trevino all of Indian Head Park, Illinois.
SERVICES: Interment will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the ().
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019