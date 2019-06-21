Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Vincent Marchese
Vincent A. Marchese Jr.

PORTSMOUTH - Vincent A. Marchese, Jr., 89, of Portsmouth, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire. Born on July 16, 1929 in Worcester, Mass., to Vincent Sr. and Anna (Sanford) Marchese.

Vincent proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Prior to his retirement, Vincent was employed for the City of Portsmouth in the public works department for 25 years.

At the age of sixteen, Vinny became a member of the Gordon Howe Band, playing through the 40's and 50's in Maine and his wife Rena was the singer. In the 1960's, he played drums for the Haven School Minstrel Shows. In his later years, he played the bongo drums with paint brushes at the South Berwick Senior Center. Music was definitely his passion.

He was a member of the Frank E. Booma Post #6, American Legion in Portsmouth; Emerson Hovey Post #168, VFW in Portsmouth; and was active at the South Berwick Senior Center. He also enjoyed the time he spent playing drums at the former Union Label Club in Portsmouth as well as many other local establishments.

Vincent's loving wife, Rena (Ulmer) Marchese, daughter, Janith Pento and a brother, Danny Danforth, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons, James Marchese and his wife, Marcia of Portsmouth and Vincent Marchese III; four grandchildren, Greg Marchese and his wife, Elise, Genna Marchese, Angela Zira and Michael DeSimone and his wife, Tina; two great-grandchildren, Sabrina and Jennifer.

SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6 p.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment with military honors will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019
