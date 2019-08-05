|
|
KITTERY, Maine - Vincent George Vieten, 88, died peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, N.H., following recovery complications from a difficult medical procedure. His entire loving family was by his side.
He leaves his loving wife of 65 years, Constance (Connie) Vieten (McKeown); his children: son Michael, son Vincent and wife, Jeanne, son Thomas and wife, Patti, daughter Jeannine, son Daniel and wife, Holly; his 10 wonderful grandchildren: Katelyn and husband Jon, Thomas and wife, Christine, Michael wife, Shira, Caroline and husband, John, Hank, Brian, Matthew, Kayla, Bonnie, and Kelli; and two great-grandchildren Emma and Colleen; as well as his sister Irene and her own and many other loving family members and close friends.
Going to grandchildren's sports games and events was his cherished hobby. His adored grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Born and raised in Ridgewood, Queens, New York City; the son of Henry and Catherine Vieten, he has lived the last 30 years as a resident of Maine, between the towns of York and Kittery, and was a very active and contributing parishioner of St. Christopher's Catholic Church.
After graduating from St. John's Prep in 1949, he attended Hofstra College in Hempstead, N.Y., graduating in 1953 with a bachelor's degree. He met his wife Connie at Hofstra and they were married in 1953.
Of particular note regarding his Hofstra legacy, he was an All American lacrosse player and football team leader on his Hofstra varsity teams; starring in the 1953 North South Lacrosse All Star game and receiving a coveted offer from the San Francisco 49ers.
Declining a pro football career, he then went on to proudly serve his country as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Upon honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1955, he then began a very successful sales and management career with the Burroughs Corporation (now Unisys), retiring in 1987.
Mr. Vieten's primary focus and dedication was always the well-being and support for his wife Connie, his children, and his grandchildren. He was an exceptional storyteller, and imparted in each succeeding generation a system of values and wisdom that will long endure and be passed down for generations to come.
Mr. Vieten was not only a star player in college but too an avid sports enthusiast post college. Despite being a lifelong NY Jets fan, he developed a love for the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox during his time in Maine. He also was an active, highly-skilled, and very competitive racquetball player in his retirement. He competed in and won numerous tournaments, including becoming the New England doubles champion for the over-60 age group. This was an accomplishment and honor in which he always took special pride.
But with all he did, what always mattered most was his family and their happiness. His greatest accomplishment will always be as a devoted family man. An All Star husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be missed, by so many, who love him dearly.
SERVICES: A period of visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Friday, August 9, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m., in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the First Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019