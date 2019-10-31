|
|
KINGSTON - Virginia L. Snow, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, with her husband Harold by her side. Born in Lynn, Mass., on November 23, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Stanley B. and Vivian (Bates) Harmon.
Virginia grew up in Saugus, Mass., and was a graduate of Saugus High School. Virginia was a member of the Kingston Congregational Church for 65 years where over time she served as a deaconess and was also a member of the friendship circle. She was formerly employed at the original Bolton's Clam Shop, and later worked for Exeter Handkerchief for many years as lead buyer and after retiring as secretary for Kingston Fire Dept. A talented seamstress, Virginia enjoyed sewing, crocheting and camping.
Virginia leaves behind her husband of 72 years, Harold E. Snow of Fremont, N.H., as well as three daughters, Nancy Serozynsky of Saugus, Mass., Donna Snow, and Debra Nichols both of Fremont, N.H.; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joseph and Doris Nichols and their daughters Marissa and Megan, Theodore and Robert Serozynsky, Pam and Fran MacDougall and their sons John and Ryan; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stinson of Peabody, Mass., and Elsie Snow of Salem, Mass. She was predeceased by three siblings Ernest (Bud) Harmon, Stanley Harmon and Phyllis Jacqwin.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kingston Congregational Church, 6 Church St., Kingston, N.H., on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Prior to that the family will be available from 10-11 a.m., for anyone wishing to pay their respects, and all are welcome to join the family for the Mercy Meal in the Rent Room of the Church following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kingston Congregational Church, P.O. Box 203, Kingston NH, 03848 or to the Fremont Fireman's Association, P.O. Box 164 Fremont, NH, 03044. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH is assisting the family. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019