PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Virginia M. (Caccamo) Poulin, 93, of 346 Pleasant St., Portsmouth passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a period of declining health.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 4, 1926 she was the daughter of Frank and Fortunata Caccamo, the youngest of nine children. Virginia married the late Martin J. Poulin in 1946. They resided in New York until moving to York, Maine in 1972, where they owned and operated the Four Seasons Restaurant. Virginia also worked for many years at the Ben Franklin store in York and at Rite Aide in Portsmouth. They moved to Portsmouth in 1986. Virginia moved to Wentworth Senior Living in 2016 where she made many new friends, enjoyed planning bingo, trivia, taking scenic rides, visiting her sister, and remaining very active until her recent illness.
Virginia was a member of Corpus Christi Parish in Portsmouth. She enjoyed her cross country trips with her husband, spending time with her family, frequent family dinners and her pet beagles Sandy and Breezy.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Poulin and life partner Karen Auen of Wells, and Martin Poulin and wife Pamela of Newfields; grandchildren Marcella, Olivia, Katrina, Michael Dennis Poulin and Talia Auen. She is also survived by her sister Theresa Caccamo of Portsmouth, sister-in-law Cecile Vigue of Fairfield, Maine, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Martin in 2004 and son Dennis in 1963.
Virginia loved animals. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham at 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885 or at nhspca.org/donate-today/.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, NH on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be with Martin and Dennis at the Long Island National Cemetery in New York. Arrangements by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.
