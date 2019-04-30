Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Virginia S. Benoski

Virginia S. Benoski Obituary
YORK, Maine - Virginia S. (Welch) Benoski, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born June 20, 1926 in York, Maine, daughter of the late Fred E. and Gertrude A. (Hutchins) Welch.

She graduated from McIntosh College and worked for Bowdoin College. She also worked as a Dental Hygienist, and as a CNA at York Hospital.

She was a member of the York-Ogunquit United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing the piano and will be remembered for her love of family, her dogs and her family's dogs.

She leaves a daughter Jill A. Benoski-Gerry and her husband Troy; a son Richard W. Benoski and his wife Deborah; a daughter-in-law Linda V. Benoski; five grandchildren Corinne, Peter, Alyssia, Rebecca and Tyler; two great-grandchildren Brielle and Jaden. Her husband Henry Benoski and a son Fred E. Benoski predeceased her.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 4, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Burial will follow in the First Parish Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
