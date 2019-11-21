|
EXETER - Virginia "Ginger" Bown Coddington White, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Exeter, N.H. Ginger was born in East Aurora, N.Y., on July 6, 1927, the daughter of the late William E. and Gertrude A. Bown.
A graduate of Buffalo Seminary, Pine Manor College and Simmons College, Ginger served as Past President of the Pine Manor Alumnae Association and was a former Trustee, having received the Distinguished Service Award in 1998.
In 1952, Ginger married Donald M. Coddington. They lived in Morgantown, W. Va., Mt. Lebanon, Pa., and Scarborough, Maine before moving to Needham, Mass., in 1957 where they were active members of the Needham Congregational Church. After her husband's death in 1970, Ginger continued to reside in Needham with her two sons.
In 1976, she married Frederick W. White and the combined families moved to Dover, Mass. An active participant in the community, Ginger served as Past President of the Dover Women's Republican Club and the Dover Council of Church Women. In 1993, Ginger and Fred retired to Exeter, N.H. and became members of the Exeter Congregational Church and the Exeter Historical Society. For over 20 years they spent summers in Norway, Maine on Lake Pennesseewassee, where they hosted numerous family gatherings and celebrations.
Ginger was a devoted homemaker who took great pride in creating a warm, loving and welcoming place for family and friends to gather. Whether she was at the summer cottage or at home, the grandchildren knew that they would be greeted with a big hug and a jar full of Grammy's homemade cookies. Always an impeccable hostess, she enjoyed displaying her family silver and Buffalo Pottery china for occasions large and small. These held long cherished memories of her family and sparked many stories of generations past. Her thoughtful hand-written thank you notes and birthday or holiday cards displayed her unique handwriting, immediately recognizable when the mail arrived. Ginger was also a diligent family historian and worked tirelessly documenting the family genealogy dating back to the Revolutionary War.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, earlier this year. She is survived by four children; D. Mitchell Coddington, Jr. and wife Cynthia of Wellesley, Mass., David B. Coddington and wife Debra of Gilford, N.H., Bradford T. White and wife Cheryl of Needham, Mass., and Nina White Grimm and husband Lyle of Vero Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Christopher D., Julia M., Ashley C., and James W. Coddington, Jason L. and Collin S. Grimm, Emily S. White Abdolmohammadi and husband Jake, Bradford T. White, Jr. and wife Jessica and great-grandson Henry B. White. She was predeceased by her sister Jean B. Folts of Concord, Mass.
SERVICES: Ginger will be laid to rest at the Temple Hill Cemetery in Geneseo, N.Y. in a private family service. The family welcomes loved ones and friends to a memorial service to celebrate her life at 11 a.m., on December 14, 2019, at RiverWoods, 7 Riverwoods Drive, Exeter, N.H.
Memorial donations may be made in Ginger's memory to Pine Manor College, c/o Annual Fund Office, 400 Heath St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 or to RiverWoods Exeter – Endowment Fund, 7 Riverwoods Drive, Exeter NH, 03833. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
