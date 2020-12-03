STRATHAM - Wallace Sawyer Stuart, 76, of Stratham, N.H., died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Ayer, Mass., and grew up on the Stuart dairy farm in Littleton, Mass., and then Stratham, N.H.
He graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He lived the majority of his life in Plymouth, N.H., where he worked at Plymouth State University in the information technology department.
For those that knew him, he was a kind, gentle and humble man. Wherever he lived, he always played an active role in his community. In Stratham he served on the Heritage Commission and in Plymouth was instrumental in the founding of the Plymouth Community Access Television Channel. He also was active in the Plymouth Community Church for many years.
His interests included photography, gardening, fishing and computers, but Wally's family was the center of his life.
He leaves behind his wife of 51 years Marlene Scamman Stuart, two sons Kevin Stuart and his wife Anne and Robert Stuart and his wife Kathryn and their two sons William and Charles. He is also survived by his brother Everett and his wife Kris and brother Gilbert and his wife Lori and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held next spring. Donations in his memory may be made to 4-H Foundation of New Hampshire at Cooperative Extension Taylor Hall 59 College Road, Durham, NH 03824. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
.