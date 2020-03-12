|
KITTERY, Maine - KITTERY, Maine - Walter A. Gove Jr., 84, of Friend Street in Kittery, went home to be with his lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover following a hard fought battle against lung cancer. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on November 9, 1935 a son of the late Walter A. Sr., and Frances (Hankin) Gove.
Raised in Rye, N.H., and attended local schools including Portsmouth High School.
Walter will be dearly missed by, his wife Linda; daughter Rachel and her husband Eric Fontaine and their children Brayden and Lainey; sons Walter III and Thomas Gove; sisters Priscilla Baker and Betty and her husband Ray Vallerie; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and extended family.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Walters family on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Eliot, UCC, 1361 State Road in Eliot, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., with the Rev Dr. Elizabeth Hoffman officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to a cancer care center of your choice or to his church. Care for the Gove family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020