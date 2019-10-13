|
YORK - SERVICES: Walter and Geraldine Bialkowski's Memorial Service will be at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
A reception will be held following at Ruby's Wood Grill, 433 US route 1, York, Maine at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends are welcome, to share memories of Walter and Gerry's time living at Long Sands Store, in York Beach where they lived from 1969 through 1987.
During their years in York Beach, they always supported York High School and all of its music and sports teams and York Beach Police and Fire departments. Walter was a baseball umpire at the local Smith Field for several years while Gerry worked as a real estate agent in York. They worked together as a successful team running the Long Sands Store and would host large family holiday gatherings in their home above the store. They attended sporting events, locally in York, as well as enjoying the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox games. They enjoyed traveling to Florida every year for family vacations.
After selling their store on Long Sands in 1987, Walter and Gerry moved to Flagler Beach, Fla. and enjoyed the semi-retirement life, living at a beautiful oceanfront home. They both worked part-time to keep busy while enjoying the warm seasons in Florida. They enjoyed the numerous visits from family and friends throughout the years and enjoyed trips to the theme parks in Orlando and the Daytona races until moving back to New England and residing in Vernon, Conn. in 1999, to be closer to family and friends. They would take day trips throughout the year and still vacation in the spring and fall seasons to continue enjoying York Beach with family and friends
Walter's health began to deteriorate which slowed them down and he passed away on Dec. 7, 2016; he was 86. Gerry suffered health issues and she passed away this past summer, at her home in Vernon, Conn. on July 25, 2019; she was 89.
Walter and Gerry always said they treasured their time living at York Beach, Maine, working in the store, being involved in the community and their memories of all the people they met along the way. They were active members/supporters of the Catholic Church, The Star of the Sea and St. Christopher's in York.
They leave behind their daughter, Nancy Fellhoelter and husband Daniel, of New Hampshire, son, Walter Jay Bialkowski and wife Linda, of Connecticut. They had three grandchildren, Rick Cory Jr. , Erin Cory and Sarah Bialkowski and two great grandchildren, Gaven and Megan Fellhoelter.
