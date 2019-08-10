|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Walter Edward Beckert, 90, of South Berwick, died on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Eliot on Nov. 23, 1928, he was one of twelve children to Harry and Mabel M ( Kimball ) Beckert. He attended local schools and after working at National Gypsum in Portsmouth he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War stationed in Germany for two years.
Upon his return to Eliot he worked for Woodland Farms Dairy in Kittery as a milkman. He worked for 25 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard retiring in 1988 from the Public Works Department. Walt also worked part time for Ray K Grover Construction, and Del's Service Station before his retirement.
In his younger years hunting with his brother Jim and his nephews and time spent on his tractor mowing the grass. He was an avid gardener, keeping flower gardens and his much envied for his produce which he shared with others. He also grew some of the best blueberry bushes enjoying loads of blueberries each year under his loving care.
He lived most of his life in Eliot and for a five years made Easton, Maine his home. He loved exploring new places and back roads. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson Chris. Upon returning to southern Maine he and his wife Carolyn and their beloved "girls," dogs Coco and Buffy made their home in South Berwick. He attended to South Eliot Advent Christian Church for as long as his health permitted. He loved the Lord. Walt will be missed by all who knew him, for his love for his family and his soft spot and love for children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Carolyn (Davis) Beckert of South Berwick, stepchildren who adored him, Harold and his wife Maryann Place, Ralph Place and his partner Kimberly Martin, Beverly and her husband Stephen Rezack Sr., and Thomas Place and partner Christine Torno, numerous grandchildren, sister in law Janeth Beckert, special people in his life Traci St. Clair and Cindy Mattson, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his first loving wife of 32 years Evelyn, her son Ernest and his wife Dolly Dame and his mother in law Alice Davis and 11 siblings.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine 03904, with Pastor Charlie Downes officiating. Burial will take place privately at Brooks Memorial Park and Cemetery in Eliot. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Beckert family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019