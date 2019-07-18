|
|
OCRACOKE, N.C. - Walter Potter Garrish, son of James Daniel and Ruby Austin Garrish died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in Beaufort, N.C. on February 1, 1929.
He attended school on Ocracoke and later graduated from High Point College, N.C. He enlisted in the Air Force on October 5, 1949 and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after 22 years. After retirement in 1971, Walter worked for Raytheon Company where he retired in 1991 after 20 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Germaine Garrish, of 53 years, his son Robert S. Garrish, his brothers James and Ward Garrish. He is survived by three children, Michael J. Garrish and his wife, Kathleen of Derry N.H., Kathleen Hanson and her husband James of Hampstead, N.C., and Karen Jefferson and her husband Peter of Virginia Beach, Va. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicole Hanlon, Erin Selke, Megan Crespo, Rachael Hanson, Matthew Jefferson and Ashley Hernandez. He has six great-grandchildren and two more on the way.
He passed away unexpectedly back in his hometown, Ocracoke, N.C., at the age of 90.
SERVICES: A memorial will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Remicks Funeral Home in Hampton, N.H. A service was held in Ocracoke, N.C. on July 13. Twiford Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 18 to July 21, 2019