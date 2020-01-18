|
|
DURHAM, N.H. – Walter Sutcliffe Helfer, 88, of New Rochelle, N.Y. and Hampton, N.H. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born Aug. 16, 1931 in Lawrence, Mass. to the late Walter and Dorothy (Sutcliffe) Helfer.
Walter is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Voepel) Helfer of New Rochelle, his brother, Michael Helfer of Norwalk, Conn., a son, Walter V. Helfer of New Rochelle, his daughters, Margaret (Helfer) Herlehy of Hampton and Liann (Helfer) Kimball and her husband, William of Southbury, Conn., and his much loved five grandchildren.
Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Walter's complete obituary and for updates on service date and time.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020