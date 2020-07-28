1/1
Walter T. Chase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORK BEACH, Maine - Walter T. Chase "Wally", 53, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Wally was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on November 25, 1966 son to Mary V. (Bettencourt) Chase from York Beach and the late Walter T. Chase of Waltham, Mass. Brother to Debbie Humes and her husband Ray of Somerville, Mass., and Brenda True and husband John of Holliston, Mass.

Survived by his nieces and nephews Michael, Noel, Leah, Jenifer, Andrea and Tommy; great Uncle to Logan, Skylar and Chase; also survived by his Fiancé Lori Carestia of York Beach, Maine and her grown children Erica, Alicia, and Joey.

Wally grew up in Waltham, Mass., where he attended Waltham Vocational. Then in his early 20's he served in the Marines. Wally spent a couple years in Florida with his late uncle and cousins before he settled down in York Beach, Maine in his late 20's. He worked as a carpenter and built many homes in the York area. Wally spent the last 15 years working as a maintenance/carpenter in Historical Buildings in Portsmouth, N.H. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, biking, and swimming in the ocean water in York Beach.

SERVICES: A private Memorial will be held at a later time. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved