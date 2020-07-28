YORK BEACH, Maine - Walter T. Chase "Wally", 53, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Wally was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on November 25, 1966 son to Mary V. (Bettencourt) Chase from York Beach and the late Walter T. Chase of Waltham, Mass. Brother to Debbie Humes and her husband Ray of Somerville, Mass., and Brenda True and husband John of Holliston, Mass.
Survived by his nieces and nephews Michael, Noel, Leah, Jenifer, Andrea and Tommy; great Uncle to Logan, Skylar and Chase; also survived by his Fiancé Lori Carestia of York Beach, Maine and her grown children Erica, Alicia, and Joey.
Wally grew up in Waltham, Mass., where he attended Waltham Vocational. Then in his early 20's he served in the Marines. Wally spent a couple years in Florida with his late uncle and cousins before he settled down in York Beach, Maine in his late 20's. He worked as a carpenter and built many homes in the York area. Wally spent the last 15 years working as a maintenance/carpenter in Historical Buildings in Portsmouth, N.H. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, biking, and swimming in the ocean water in York Beach.
SERVICES: A private Memorial will be held at a later time. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
