LIMERICK, Maine - Walter T. Ricker, Sr., 82, of Limerick, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Scarborough, Maine. He was born on August 29, 1937 at the Homestead Farm in Limerick, Maine, the son of Walter E. and Gladys M. (Lord) Ricker.
His working career consisted of local New Hampshire shoe shops and also with the town of Epping as a road agent and police officer.
Walter was avid country and western music fan, who also sang and performed. A highlight of his life was not only performing in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium, but also marrying his wife on the same stage.
Aside from music, his other passions were his love for his pets, writing songs and poetry.
Walter is predeceased by his parents, his brother Arthur, sisters Zelma, Grace and Irma.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Rodgers) Ricker of Limerick, Maine; his sons, Walter Ricker Jr. of Epping, N.H., Walter E. Ricker of Concord, N.H.; daughters Juanita Elliott of South Berwick, Maine and Pamela Bouchard of Stewartstown, N.H.; four granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; four great-grandsons; and sister Bertha Gardner of Westbrook, Maine.
SERVICES: There will be no public funeral services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to your local animal shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020