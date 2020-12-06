YORK, Maine - Ward I. Cornell, 64, of Cider Hill Road, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
He was born June 15, 1956 in Newton, Mass. son of Gay (Weaver) Cornell and the late TenBroeck Cornell.
He graduated from York High School in 1975.
He was the co-owner and operator of Cider Hill Greenhouses. Prior to that he worked for Novel Iron Works in Greenland, N.H. and for Zach's Farm in York, Maine.
He was one of the first volunteers with the York Ambulance Association.
Besides his mother, he leaves his wife of 33 years, Anne B. Cornell; two sons, Mark Burrell wife Aimee of Wheeler, Texas and David Burrell and wife Amy of Stratham, N.H.; grandchildren Joshua, Dan, Ashley, Bentley, Bryan, Kylee and Ely; and a great-grandchild Gabriel.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com