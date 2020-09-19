HAMPTON – Wayne N. Chapman, 76, of Hampton owner of Wayne's Barber shop died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester.



SERVICES: A Celebration of his life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be private.







