Wayne N. Chapman
1944 - 2020
HAMPTON – Wayne N. Chapman, 76, of Hampton owner of Wayne's Barber shop died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

SERVICES: A Celebration of his life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be private.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter
September 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Renda Foley
Friend
