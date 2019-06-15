|
STRATHAM – Wayne W. Whicher, 47, of Stratham died suddenly Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Norwood Hospital, Norwood, Mass.
He was born Jan. 5, 1972 in Portsmouth, N.H. the son of Henry E. and Florence (Remick) Whicher of Stratham.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his son Aidan Whicher.
He was predeceased by his brother, William E. Whicher.
SERVICES: A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the college fund for his son, Aidan, c/o Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter, NH 03833. Burial will be private.
