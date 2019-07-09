|
TAMPA, Fla. - William Arthur Hanson (Billy, Bill) passed away at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 after a long illness. Billy was born in York, Maine on Aug. 24,1965. He was the son of the late Mahlon Elroy Hanson and Frances Arline (Chase) Hanson.
Billy joined the U.S. Air Force in 1983 after graduating from York High School. Joining the Air Force was Billy's life dream as he wanted to travel and pursue a career in the medical profession. While in the Air Force he was a Medical Service Specialist and he studied medicine at Community College of the U.S. Air Force. Unfortunately Bill was forced to retire from the Air Force as a result of contracting multiple sclerosis.
Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Billy then furthered his education. He attended the Southern New Hampshire University and studied Education-Business receiving a Bachelor Degree in accounting and a Masters Degree in education. He later attended the University of New England, with his sister and received an Associate Degree in Nursing.
Billy taught courses for a short time at the N.H. Vocational Technical College. He later worked as a nurse at local nursing homes until his MS prevented him from working.
He leaves behind his sister Leslie and her husband Mark Freeman of York; his brother Norman and wife Athena of York; his nephews James and Timothy Hanson of York, and niece Jennifer Freeman Ehle of Eliot. He also as two great nieces and two great nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the First Parish Cemetery in York, Maine. Donations can be made in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at the website https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 9 to July 12, 2019