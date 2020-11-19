MONT VERNON - On Monday, November 16, 2020, William Alan Brown, loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully at the age of 63, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Mont Vernon, N.H.
Affectionately known as "Bill," "Billy," "Bubba", "Coach" and "Hooch," William was born on May 23, 1957 in Exeter, N.H., to Clarence and Janet Brown. Bill was a graduate of Exeter High School, class of '75 and Plymouth State College, class of '79. He spent his 35 years as an educator at Milford High School in Milford, N.H. There, he also coached basketball for 25 years.
On April 25, 1981, Bill married Laurie Gosselin of Amesbury, Massachusetts. In their almost 40 years of marriage, they raised two children, Ryan and Megan, whom he was immensely proud of.
Aside from his love for sports, Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a skilled carpenter, and built the house where he and his family lived for 32 years. Bill found solace in music, days at the lake with his family, and time spent outdoors. He was known by all for his big heart and his dedication to those who he loved.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, his mother, Janet, and his beloved aunt, Geraldine Lancaster. He is survived by his wife, Laurie, his two children, Ryan and Megan, his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Robert Mitrook and two nephews, Nicholas and Zachary.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, N.H. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the Alzheimer's Association
of Mass. and N.H. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
.