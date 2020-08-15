1/2
William Brooks
SEABROOK, N.H. - Mr. William Joseph Brooks, known to all as "Bill", age 78 of Seabrook, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Salisbury, Mass.

He was born in Dedham, Mass., on April 4, 1942, son of the late Alice C. Sears Brooks and brother to Rosalie Priore and husband Ron of Westwood and Kathleen Mangion of Haverhill.

He is survived by his six children, Garrett Brooks of Norton, Mass., Lauren Gregoire of Whitinsville Mass., Gregory Brooks of Jacksonville, Fla., Georgianna Brain and husband Kevin of Norfolk, Va., William "JJ" Brooks of Seabrook, N.H. and girlfriend Laura, and Zachary Brooks of Portsmouth, N.H.; his grandchildren Brandon Gregoire, Chase Brooks, Cole Gregoire, and Cali Pepper; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and extended family, including Cheryl Brooks-Pierro, The Sicard Brothers, and Gianna Pierro.

SERVICES: Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug., 18, 2020, in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H., 03842. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Bill's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
