SANFORD, Maine - William David Cole, 76, of Sanford, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 19, 1943 in Dyer Brook, Maine and raised in Kennebunk by his grandmother, Grace Cole.
William attended Kennebunk schools and started working in the rock drilling industry in the 8th grade. He worked hard at various jobs until his retirement. He was very proud of obtaining his Class A Drivers License in the early 1980's. He was a devoted family man, even adopting and raising children and grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta Cole; grandmother, Grace Cole; great-granddaughter, Elaina Lynn; son, Bruce Clay; son, Rusty Scott; and previous wife, Pauline Cole. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Stephanie Cole of Sanford; son, Mike Clay of Arundel; son, Brian Scott of Livermore Falls; son, Richard Cole of Lyman; son, Kevin Cole of Arundel; daughter, Paula Pierce of Kennebunk; son, Daniel Cole of Sanford; daughter, Danielle Cole of Sanford; five sisters; one brother; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held this spring. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit William's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020