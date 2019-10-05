|
SEDONA, Ariz. - Lt. Col. William E. Day, Retired, 89, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Sedona, Ariz., surrounded by his children. Born September 16, 1929 in St. Petersburg, Fla., to Virgil and Lucy Elliott, adopted by Donald and Lillian Day.
Proceeded in death by his parents Donald G. and Lillian M. Day, wives Gloria M. Day and Catherine M. Day, brother Warren Elliott and sister Jean Estes.
He is survived by brothers Donald Elliott, S.C., Edgar Elliott, Ariz., Donald Day II, Calif.; children Donalee Lee, Conn., Dwight Day, Ariz., Dean Day, Calif., Dianna Bailey, Calif., Deborah Odash, Calif., Claudia Vatcher, N.H., and Albert Marcoux Jr. , N.H.; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A former National Guardsman in both Mass. and N.Y. State Guard, he enlisted in the USAF 1950, with two Tours in SEA. Retired June 1, 1977. He was an active member of the , Daedalians, Stratham Volunteer Fire Department, and American Legion Post 67. He served in his local church both in California and New Hampshire.
