Services Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 William E. Fuller III

Obituary Condolences Flowers FALMOUTH, Maine - William Edward Fuller III born May 19, 1944 passed away peacefully in Falmouth, Maine on Friday, April 19, 2019.



He was born in Wilmington, Del. and was the eldest child of William E. Fuller Jr. and Irene F. McDonnell Fuller. He attended St. Anastasia school in Newtown Square, Penn. and after moving to Maine with his family graduated from Eliot High School with the class of 1962. Bill went on to graduate from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. Following graduation Bill moved to Washington, D.C. where he taught English at an inner city high school.



Bill was called to serve in the army in Vietnam where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, two overseas bars, the Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. After active duty overseas Bill returned home and served as a military honor guard.



Upon his discharge from the Army Bill married, had a son and earned his Master's degree in English Literature. Bill made his home in various places over the years including, Maine, Arizona and Washington, D.C. where he became a myofascial therapist and devoted many years to helping people suffering with chronic pain.



Bill was a voracious reader and a prolific writer. His family and friends enjoyed receiving his fascinating letters, interesting gifts, quirky emails and various creative business cards.



Bill loved to take road trips and drive fast cars. In the words of his brother David "Bill liked to think he was an excellent driver." Bill's first road trip was taking his brother George for a joy ride in their father's car (he was 12 years old). Bill's last road trip was to visit his son in Arizona. He came home to Maine in March to be with his siblings for his final journey.



Bill was predeceased by his mother, father and infant son William Edward IV. He is sadly missed by his son William Ernest and his mother Valerie, his daughter Susan Duane and his granddaughter Alexandria, his siblings George W and Barbara, Kathleen Skogsberg and her husband Cliff, David and his wife Von, Jonathan and his wife Karen, Mary Fuller, Louise Cousens and her husband Skip, his former wife Rita Fuller and many loving nieces and nephews. Bill's family is proud of the fact that he was a friend of Bill for over 30 years and made many enduring friendships.



SERVICE: A funeral mass will be celebrated June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael's church Kittery, Maine with burial immediately following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Eliot, Maine. Luncheon to follow at the home of his niece. Donations in Bill's honor can be made to his favorite charity Coats for Kids.



Care of the Fuller Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries