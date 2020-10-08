1/1
William "Bill" Genest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EXETER, N.H. – William "Bill" Genest, 83, of Exeter, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at North Beach in Hampton, one of Bill's favorite places (Across the street from Cinnamon Rainbows Surf Company). All are welcome and please bring a chair and your favorite story and memories. WEATHER PERMITTING, please email his daughter Laura at smylmkr@comcast.net for updates.

Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bill's complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
North Beach
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Billy & the Wall Nuts .. My introduction to Hampton Beach in 2001. Many great times. Thanks for the memories, my friend. RIP

Marcia Scarponi St. Petersburg, Florida
Marcia Scarponi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved