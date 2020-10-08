EXETER, N.H. – William "Bill" Genest, 83, of Exeter, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at North Beach in Hampton, one of Bill's favorite places (Across the street from Cinnamon Rainbows Surf Company). All are welcome and please bring a chair and your favorite story and memories. WEATHER PERMITTING, please email his daughter Laura at smylmkr@comcast.net for updates.
