NEW CASTLE - Dr. William H. Burke, 71, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Medford, Mass., to William H. Burke Jr. and Helene (Spring) Burke, he was the oldest of seven children. He leaves his beloved wife, Rebecca A. Burke of New Castle.
Dr. Burke's extensive educational background began with a degree in Psychology from Northwest Missouri State University followed by a Master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at the University of South Florida. In 1985 he attained a Ph.D. in Rehabilitation Services from Florida State University, thus laying the groundwork for his lifelong career, many years of which were spent as the Executive Director of nationally-recognized neurologic rehabilitation facilities operated by New Medico Health Care Systems.
Eventually, Dr. Burke founded his own practice, William H. Burke & Associates, Inc. in Portsmouth, N.H., and West Palm Beach, Fla., in international rehabilitation and disability management that specialized in the analysis, treatment planning and case management of individuals with brain and spinal cord injury, amputations, burns, chronic pain, orthopedic injuries and other severe disabilities. Recognized as a national expert in the field of neurologic rehabilitation, Dr. Burke authored or co-wrote close to 100 books and hundreds of scholarly articles as well as serving as editor for numerous professional journals. He was sought out by the country's leading personal injury and malpractice attorneys for his expertise and court room testimony. His loss has been deeply felt in his profession.
Dr. Burke's passion was his work, but he also found time to be an avid reader, traveler, sailor and huge college football fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Travis M. Burke (Gretchen); daughter, Katelynn V. Burke Brodigan (Dennis); grandchildren, Jackson, Chelsea, Whitney, Rory; sister, Karen Griffith (William); brothers, Peter Burke (Christine); Ken Burke (Bonnie); Andrew Burke (Tera); David Burke (Roseanne); and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family residing in France, friends, dedicated staff and faithful dog, Oliver. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Janet Siepiola.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held summer, 2020. Details to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain Injury Association of America's at http://www.biausa.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020