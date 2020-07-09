AUBURN, Maine - William H. Lindahl Jr., 83, of Auburn, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, Lewiston.



Bill was born on May 11,1936 in Monson, Maine to William H. and Sylvia (Suomi) Lindahl. Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife Delores, two brothers and two sisters.



He leaves behind his brother Wallace and wife (Mary) of Carroll Plt., sister Donna and (Ted) Merrick of North Berwick, and sister Mona and (Donald) Sprague of Wiscasset. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, two of whom, Bob Lindahl and his wife Kim, who gave him great care in this last year.



A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth, N.H. at 1 p.m. on July 13, 2020.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store