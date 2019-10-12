Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

William J. Gott Jr.

William J. Gott Jr. Obituary
NORTH HAMPTON – William John Gott, Jr., of North Hampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Bill was born on June 19, 1948 in Bangor, Maine, the son of the late William J. and Barbara (Hayes) Gott, Sr.

He leaves behind his daughters, Myla Gott of North Hampton, Kira McKay and her husband, Hunter of Concord and Brie-Anna Gott of North Hampton and his son, Graylin Gott and his longtime girlfriend, Danielle Fleming of Newburyport, Mass. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Asa Small and Olivia and Liliana Duckworth, his sister, Tina Bickford and her husband, Chris of Chelsea, Maine and the mother of his children, Wendy Gott, of Portsmouth.

SERVICES: Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will follow the visitation starting at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Bill would want donations to assist Myla's continued therapy. Gifts may be sent to Myla Gott's Benefit Fund, c/o Provident Bank, 1 Provident Way, Seabrook, NH 03874. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bill's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
