KITTERY, Maine - William J. "Bill" Stella, Jr., gentleman and scholar, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his Kittery, Maine home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 27, 1951, in Boston, to William J. Stella, Sr. and Doris M. (Malloy) Stella. He attended Boston Latin, Boston English, and UMass Boston before moving to the Seacoast.
Bill was never happier than when he had a book in hand, his grandson Charlie on his knee, or-the best yet-both. He was renowned for his dry-as-the-Sahara wit, his fount of knowledge about the Roman Empire, his grace and style, and a blue-eyed smile that lit up the room. As his brother Dave recalls, he could insult you in Latin: mater tua caligas gerit!
He leaves his wife Eleanor Majewski; his daughter Victoria Stella and her husband Henry Quillen; grandson Charlie; brothers David and Paul; his sister Janet Stella; as well as dear friends Fran Alamia, Paul Brown, Steve Flint, Gary Waldron, Rod Philbrick, Al Silverman, and his many good buddies at his local, The Statey. All who knew him will ever miss his witty conversations and insights into human nature.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held later.
