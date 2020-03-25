|
|
KITTERY, Maine - William L. Kunkel, 92, of Old Ferry Lane, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Durgin Pines. Bill was born on August 25, 1927 in Weatherly, Pennsylvania a son of Elmer and Molly (Garner) Kunkel.
Bill retired from the US Postal service after 31 years. He was a Veteran of The United States Army serving at the Nuremberg trials with the 26th infantry, a member of American Legion Post # 360, The Lodge of Elks, Citizen Fire Company #1 in Weatherly and KORA Temple Shrine and he and Kay were active at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Kittery.
He was predeceased by his loving wife M. Kathryn "Kay" Hughes Kunkel, his stepson Bruce Hughes and brothers John and Eugene Kunkel.
He is survived by his brother Walter Kunkel and several nieces as well as dear friends Marie and Bill Paisley.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made in his memory to , 58 Blossom St., Boston, Mass.
A special thanks to the staff at Sentry Hill for providing Bill two wonderful years of happiness, prior to moving to Durgin Pines, where he received loving care these last few months. Care for the Kunkel family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020