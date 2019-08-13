Home

William Mahoney

William Mahoney Obituary
YORK, Maine - William Mahoney, Native Son, formerly of York, Maine, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at age 84, in Crescent City, Fla., with his beloved wife Henrietta by his side.

He was predeceased by first wife Nancy. He is survived by three daughters, Nancy Mahoney, Lorraine Klimarchuk and husband Al, Joanne Culipher; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Former resident of Everett, Mass., he was a proud Veteran and owner of Mahoney Real Estate.

SERVICES: Service of remembrance on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the York Street Baptist Church, York, Maine, and a reception to follow.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019
