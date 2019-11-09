Home

William "Tom" Moody

William "Tom" Moody Obituary
EXETER, N.H. - William Thomas Moody "Tom," 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Brentwood, N.H. He was born Dec. 3, 1934 in Exeter, N.H., son of the late William Leroy Moody and Annie Irene (Simes) Moody.

Tom grew up in Exeter, one of four children in the family. He graduated from Exeter High School, Class of 1952 and later attended the New England Conservatory studying music and drama. He lived in St. Thomas Virgin Islands for 25 years, before returning to Exeter where he resided for over 26 years. Tom was a longtime hair stylist and owned and operated Tom Terrific's in North Hampton.

Tom was passionate about the theatre and the arts. He had performed on Broadway and was active in the Portsmouth, N.H. area with the Portsmouth Men's Chorus and at Portsmouth Music Hall.

He was predeceased by his three siblings, Wesley Moody, Shirley Barr, and Sandra Gilgallon.

Tom is survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.

Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
