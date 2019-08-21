|
|
KINGSTON - William Murphy, of Kingston, N.H., passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Newton, N.H. Bill was born December 23, 1936 in Woburn, Mass., to John P. Murphy and Helen Murphy (Carton). He later moved with his family to Merrimacport, Mass., and attended Merrimac schools.
Bill served in the US Navy in the US Submarine on the USS Raton SS-270, based in San Diego, Calif. After the navy, he settled in California and worked in the electronics field. He married Merrimac resident Dianne Carroll Holt settled in Palo Alto, Calif. The couple spent a few years in Palo Alto, and then returned to New England to raise their children in Rye, N.H. Bill worked as a Field Electronic Technician.
Bill became interested in boating and from there to the end he always had sailboats, dinghies, and anchors about the yard. Illness caused him to reef his sails reluctantly, but he and Dianne still managed a few weeks of sailing in Maine each year. Later in life Bill bought and sold wood stoves of all types.
Bill was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Dianne C. Murphy (Holt), his parents John. P. Murphy and Helen Murphy (Carton) of Merrimacport, Mass., his bothers James Murphy of Methuen, Mass., and John "Jack" Murphy of Boston, Mass.
He leaves behind a daughter, Daryl Ann Lyons and husband Edward Lyons of Goodyear, Ariz.; grandchildren Grace Lyons of Dover, N.H., and Connor Lyons, wife Mackenzie Lyons and great-grandson Roman of Chandler, Ariz. He also leaves behind son Patrick G. Murphy and wife Shirley Murphy, of Newton; grandchildren Krystal Murphy DiSorbo and husband Joe DiSorbo of Plaistow, N.H., Benjamin Murphy and Katherine Murphy, of Newton, N.H. He leaves behind his sister Ann Walker and husband Donald Walker of Hampton, N.H.; sister Marie Mahoney of Merrimacport; many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
SERVICES: Services will be private.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019